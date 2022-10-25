Connect with us

Roy Leonard Miller

Published

Mr. Roy Leonard Miller, age 80, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Miller was born in Robbins, TN, to his late parents Wilburn Miller and Bertie Diden Miller. He served his country during the Vietnam conflict with the United States Army. Mr. Miller worked for Nashville Electric Company for many years as well. In his free time, he enjoyed crafting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. He loved his Lord dearly and he and his wife were members of Faith Free Will Baptist Church in Manchester, TN.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Thelma Miller; daughter, Teresa Moore; siblings, Glen Miller, Lynn Miller, Ray Miller, and Jane Sherrill.

Mr. Miller is survived by his wife of 11 years, Ethel Miller; step sons, Richard Essary and Joe Essary; brothers, Charles Miller, Wilburn (Peggy) Miller, and Johnny (Kim) Miller; sisters, Jean Welch and June (Bobby) Escue; grandchildren, Brandon (Kaitlyn) Moore, Jessica (Christian) Passwater, Rhyen Essary, Roy Essary, and Richard Essary Jr.; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, from 12:00pm noon until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Steve Marcum officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Hillsboro, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Miller family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

