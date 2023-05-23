Roy L Perry of Manchester passed this life on Monday, May 15, 2023 at the age of 44. Graveside Services are scheduled for Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM at New Reddens Cemetery.

A native of Manchester, he was the son of the late Kenneth Perry and Shirley Blackburn Burks of Manchester. He enjoyed fishing, camping, kayaking and rafting. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brother, James Norvell O’Bryant.

Roy is survived by his mother, Shirley Burks of Manchester; brother, Roger Perry of Manchester and sisters, Becky Perry-Dickerson (Bobby) of Manchester and Doris Hodge of Nashville.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.