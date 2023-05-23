Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Roy L Perry

Published

Roy L Perry of Manchester passed this life on Monday, May 15, 2023 at the age of 44. Graveside Services are scheduled for Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM at New Reddens Cemetery.

A native of Manchester, he was the son of the late Kenneth Perry and Shirley Blackburn Burks of Manchester. He enjoyed fishing, camping, kayaking and rafting. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brother, James Norvell O’Bryant.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Roy is survived by his mother, Shirley Burks of Manchester; brother, Roger Perry of Manchester and sisters, Becky Perry-Dickerson (Bobby) of Manchester and Doris Hodge of Nashville.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

4 days ago

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023