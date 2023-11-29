Roy Gene Meeks of Tracy City passed this life on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Southern TN Regional Health System in Sewanee at the age of 80. No services are scheduled.

Mr. Meeks, a native of Grundy County, was the son of the late Frank and Emma Reed Meeks. He enjoyed visiting with his family and friends and being outdoors. He also like going to Lowes and Home Depot just to look.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Meeks.

Mr. Meeks is survived by daughters, Tammy Thomas and Carmen Jones (James); sons, Eugene Meeks (Lisa) and Tim Meeks; brother, Danny Ray Meeks; sisters, Marie Sanders (Herman), Dorothy Meeks, Joyce Parsons, Brenda Magouirk and Jo Hoback and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.