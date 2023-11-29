Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Roy Gene Meeks

Published

Roy Gene Meeks of Tracy City passed this life on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Southern TN Regional Health System in Sewanee at the age of 80.  No services are scheduled.

Mr. Meeks, a native of Grundy County, was the son of the late Frank and Emma Reed Meeks. He enjoyed visiting with his family and friends and being outdoors.  He also like going to Lowes and Home Depot just to look.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Meeks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mr. Meeks is survived by daughters, Tammy Thomas and Carmen Jones (James); sons, Eugene Meeks (Lisa) and Tim Meeks; brother, Danny Ray Meeks; sisters, Marie Sanders (Herman), Dorothy Meeks, Joyce Parsons, Brenda Magouirk and Jo Hoback and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023