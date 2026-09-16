Roy Carter Henley, age 82, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life Monday, September 14, 2026, at his residence.

Mr. Henley was born in Manchester, TN, to his late parents Carl Wilson Henley and Mary Sue Brassfield Henley. He worked for Henley Equipment/Allis-Chalmers dealership for a time and then went on to work for Henley Grain Elevator. In later years, Mr. Henley was a truck owner operator as well as owning a lawn service business. In his free time, he enjoyed racing anything with wheels, especially go-karts. He also enjoyed woodworking, making barn quilts with his wife, and taking motorcycle cruises with friends. Mr. Henley never met a stranger and was known for having the gift of gab. He was always up for a good time and lived life to the fullest.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda Henley; daughter, Ginger Keeling (Greg); son, Shane Carter Henley (Allisa); brother, Carl David Henley (Marcia); sister, Carolyn Mitchell (Steve); grandchildren, Drew Keeling (Joanna), Patrick Keeling (Lindsay), Cory Keeling, and Chase Henley; great grandchildren, Joseph Keeling, Emrie Carter Keeling, and Avrie Keeling; nieces, nephews, and extended family also survive.

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Visitation will be held Thursday, September 17, 2026, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 18, 2026, at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Billy Robison officiating. Burial will follow at Beans Creek Church of Christ Cemetery in Hillsboro.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to One Day of Hope in honor of Carter Henley. Contributions may be sent to: One Day of Hope, P.O. Box 99, Manchester, TN 37349.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Henley family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com