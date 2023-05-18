Connect with us

Obituaries

Roy Andrew Moniz

Published

Roy Andrew Moniz passed this life on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Legacy Health & Rehab in Manchester, TN at the age of 60. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date in Rochester, MA.

A native of New Bedford, MA, Mr. Moniz was the son of the late Richard B. and Shirley Travis Moniz. He loved his family and enjoyed visiting with them whenever he could.  He also enjoyed taking walks and coloring.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Richard A. and Robert A. Moniz and sister, Linda Corria. He is survived by brother, Raymond A Moniz (Kathleen) of Ft. Pierce, FL and sister, Carol Ford of Knoxville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

