Obituaries

Roxy Mae Byford

Published

Roxy Mae Byford passed this life on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at The Waters of Winchester at the age of 78. Funeral Services are scheduled on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 3 PM with burial to follow at Lynch Cemetery.  The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until the service time.

Roxy, a native of Manchester, was the daughter of the late Evans and Selena Cathey Byford.  She worked for many years as a financial aid advisor at Motlow Community College and loved her job helping students.  She was an accomplished writer and enjoyed writing poems.  She also enjoyed learning about politics, both past and present.  She loved her family dearly and was always ready to help anyone.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Wendell and Don Byford and sisters, Mary Jo Perry and Patricia Byford.

Mrs. Byford is survived by her daughters, Lisa Wilson (Terry) and Melanie Lankford (TJ), both of Tullahoma; her “chosen” daughter, Steffanie Pace (Lee) of Iowa, LA; grandchildren, Brittany Wilson, Makayla Massingille, Uriyah Lankford, Levi Lankford, Abby Pace and Christopher Pace and great grandchildren, Brody and Billy Wilson.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

