Round Three Of Coffee County Bonnaroo Ticket Sale is happening now

Thunder Radio WMSR in Manchester, in partnership with Bonnaroo and Front Gate Tickets, will offer Bonnaroo tickets at a discounted rate now through June 12th. This will be the last local ticket sale for this years festival.

This year’s festival features Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Fred Again, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell, Cage the Elephant and many more.

This year’s festival will be held Thursday June 13th through Sunday, June 16th on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee. Bonnaroo has been held annually since its inaugural year in 2002 – with the exception of a COVID cancellation and a weather cancellation.

Anyone living in Coffee County can purchase tickets at a slight discount by going through thunder1320.com/bonnaroo or clicking here. Local ticket allotment is very limited and on a first come, first served basis. The final day to purchase tickets is Wednesday, June 12th.

Price per ticket comes to approximately $389 (AFTER TAXES AND FEES) – which is about $80 less expensive than purchasing directly through Bonnaroo. Car parking and camping passes need to be purchased through Bonnaroo directly.

Anyone living outside of Coffee County can purchase tickets at bonnaroo.com.