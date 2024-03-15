Rossman signs to run cross country at Roane State

It has been a foregone conclusion that Kailee Rossman would be running somewhere after high school. The only question was where.

The Coffee County Central senior made it official on Friday. In front of friends, family and teammates Rossman signed her Letter of Intent to run cross country for Roane State Community College.

“They just started their program a few years ago,” explained Rossman, who has known she wanted to run college cross country since her freshman year of high school. “So it’s still an up and coming program but it is going to be good. It’s a great school and where I need to be for my career path.”

Kailee was originally committed to run for Milligan. But a career change led her to switch schools. She plans to pursue a career as an occupation therapy assistant.

Rossman has been a decorated runner for Coffee County Cross Country – qualifying for the state XC meet all four years at CHS. She has also been formidable in track & field, reaching the state track meet in the spring.

Rossman was named Dennis Weaver Female Athlete of the Year at the 2023 Thundie Sports Awards held in May. Kailee Rossman at the regional meet Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. — Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM 2023 Dennis Weaver Female Athlete of the Year Kailee Rossman, pictured with Alontae Taylor. — Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM