Rosie “City” Ellen Whipple Nunley of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, March 20 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 74. Memorial Services are scheduled on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 3 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until the service time.

Mrs. Nunley, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late Louie Louise and Annie Bell Holder Whipple. She was a member of the First Church of Jesus Christ of Tullahoma. She was a homemaker raising eight children. She enjoyed watching cooking shows on TV.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Paul Nunley; son, Tracy Scott Nunley and sister, Vanessa Dodson.

Mrs. Nunley is survived by sons, Jason Nunley of Chattanooga, Bryan Nunley, Chris Nunley (Natalie) and Rex Nunley (Jodie), all of Tullahoma; daughters, Tina Brawley, Devonda Nunley, Selena Nunley and Brandy Nunley Brinkley (Keith) all of Tullahoma; sisters, Pam Spagle and Susie Wilcox of Tullahoma; thirty grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.