Rosalie P. Moore

Rosalie P. Moore passed away on February 22, 2024 at the age of 101. Funeral services are set for February 26, 2024 at 1 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church in Tullahoma, TN. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral. Burial will immediately follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Rosalie was born on November 27, 1922 in Wilson County to Edward Pass and Nancy Lassiter Pass. She lived a long & full life. Rosalie was active in church where she taught Sunday school, worked in daycare, & participated in the Women’s Missionary Union (WMU) for many years. In high school, she was voted most valuable female player in basketball and her team was state champion. In later years, she enjoyed bowling where she earned numerous trophies. During WWII, she supported the war effort by winding armatures for the Army. She worked at various other jobs, but her best role was as loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. Rosalie was a skilled seamstress, creative craftsperson, and an avid gardener. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband John Burford Moore, son Terry James Moore, four brothers and three sisters. Rosalie is survived by her son Robert (Bob) Moore (Jan), daughter Suzanne Fulkerson (Stuart), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

