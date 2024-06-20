Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

RONNY DALE BARTLETT

Published

RONNY DALE BARTLETT, age 64, of Estill Springs, Tenn., departed this life on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at his residence losing his battle with cancer.  Mr. Bartlett was born in Manchester, Tenn., on March 29, 1960, to the late Felix Clayton Bartlett, Mary Louise Chumley Bartlett.  Mr. Bartlett is a veteran of the U.S. Army.  He was employed at Federal Moguel in Smyrna, Tenn., for approximately 20 years as a Facility Engineer.  He was last employed as a Security Supervisor at Jack Daniels Distillery in Lynchburg for approximately 7 years.  He was a volunteer Scout Master for the Boy Scout Troop in Estill Springs for several years which he thoroughly enjoyed.  Mr. Bartlett also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and working in his woodworking shop making gifts for his family and friends.  He will be remembered as a hard working man that was dedicated to his job.  He loved his family and spending time with them. 

Mr. Bartlett is survived by his wife, Patsy Bartlett, Son, Kody Bartlett, Daughter, Jada Sholey and husband, Glen all of  Estill Springs. Sister, Barbara Stratton and husband, Jeff of Tullahoma,  Grandchildren; Kaydyn Bartlett and Kaylee Bartlett, Kynlee, Kaysyn, Kaynyn and Koralee Sholey.

A Visitation with the family to celebrate Mr. Bartlett’s life will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Friday, June 21, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made by contacting Grant Funeral Services.  

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023