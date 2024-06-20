RONNY DALE BARTLETT, age 64, of Estill Springs, Tenn., departed this life on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at his residence losing his battle with cancer. Mr. Bartlett was born in Manchester, Tenn., on March 29, 1960, to the late Felix Clayton Bartlett, Mary Louise Chumley Bartlett. Mr. Bartlett is a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed at Federal Moguel in Smyrna, Tenn., for approximately 20 years as a Facility Engineer. He was last employed as a Security Supervisor at Jack Daniels Distillery in Lynchburg for approximately 7 years. He was a volunteer Scout Master for the Boy Scout Troop in Estill Springs for several years which he thoroughly enjoyed. Mr. Bartlett also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and working in his woodworking shop making gifts for his family and friends. He will be remembered as a hard working man that was dedicated to his job. He loved his family and spending time with them.

Mr. Bartlett is survived by his wife, Patsy Bartlett, Son, Kody Bartlett, Daughter, Jada Sholey and husband, Glen all of Estill Springs. Sister, Barbara Stratton and husband, Jeff of Tullahoma, Grandchildren; Kaydyn Bartlett and Kaylee Bartlett, Kynlee, Kaysyn, Kaynyn and Koralee Sholey.

A Visitation with the family to celebrate Mr. Bartlett’s life will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Friday, June 21, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made by contacting Grant Funeral Services.