Ronnie Eugene Caldwell

Mr. Ronnie Eugene Caldwell, age 72, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Fayetteville, TN.

Mr. Caldwell was born in Coalmont, TN, to his late parents Hubert Caldwell and Hilda Meeks Caldwell. He worked for Thunder Radio as an ad salesman. He and his wife, Willie, attended Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Mr. Caldwell loved singing and writing gospel music and was a part of a few gospel quartets including the “Spirit Lifters” and “The Redeemed”. He was also a family man and loved his family to no end. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Claire Lightsinger, David Caldwell, Dean Nunley, Harold Caldwell, Carl David Caldwell, and Clarence Edward Caldwell.

Mr. Caldwell is survived by his wife of 50 years, Willie Caldwell; son, Scottie (Angie) Caldwell; daughter, Debbie (Bill) Lynch; brothers, Kenneth (Mary) Caldwell, James Caldwell, Bob (Renee) Caldwell, Larry (Evelyn) Caldwell, Herb (Joy) Caldwell; sister, Alfreda Caldwell; grandchildren, Valerie (Richie) Congo, Miranda Lynch and Ashley Lynch; great grandchildren, Chloe Green, Noah Green, Brooklyn Henley, Brianna Henley, Brayden Henley, Avianna Congo and Amira Congo.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 30, 2023, from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Elwell officiating. Burial will follow in Plainview Cemetery in Tracy City. 

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Caldwell family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

