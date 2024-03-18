Connect with us

Ronald “Ron” Oblak

Published

Ronald “Ron” Oblak, age 83, went to be with his Heavenly Father Friday, March 15, 2024.  Ronald was born in Detroit, Michigan and for the past forty-four years, resided in Beechgrove, Tennessee.  He was a member of St. Marks Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.  After 20 years of service, Ronald retired from Nissan and spent his time spoiling his grandchildren and spending time with his family.  He enjoyed being outdoors and fishing.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Dianne Oblak; son and daughter-in law, Martin and Misty Oblak; grandson, Andrew Oblak; and granddaughter, Loryn Oblak.

The family will receive friends from 3:30 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20th and from 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21st at Coffee County Funeral Chapel.  Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Father Klasak presiding.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Ronald Oblak.

