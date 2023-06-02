Ronald Ralph Martini, of Winchester, went to dwell in the house of the Lord on Wednesday, May 31st at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 81. He was born in Edwardsville, Illinois to the late Albert and Irma Schlecte Martini. Mr. Martini served his country during the Vietnam war as a medic in the United States Army and later went on to work as an underwriter and supervisor for Hartford Insurance. He was a devout Christian, an avid church go-er and volunteer, and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Tullahoma. He was an outdoorsman, storyteller, boatsman, traveler, practical joker, and most notably hated coconut. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David. He lives on through his wife, Sharon Martini; one son, Jeffrey Ralph; daughter-in-law Carey; and two grandchildren, Noah Ralph and Madeleine Grace. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church from 10:00am-11:00am with the funeral to immediately follow at 11:00am with Rev. Alex Hoffner officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.