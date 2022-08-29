Ronald Grey Landrum, 90, went to his heavenly home on August 24, 2022 at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN. Ronald was born February 6, 1932 in Lauderdale County, Mississippi where he spent his childhood years on the family dairy farm. Upon graduation from High School, Ron worked as a mechanic for a local Ford car dealership and a Ford tractor dealership. Soon after this, Ronald enlisted in the Navy and served overseas during the Korean War as part of the Navy Sea-Bees Construction Battalion. Upon return from military service, Ronald married Margaret Clarice Brown of Erata, Mississippi. The couple relocated to Oklahoma where he earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Oklahoma University. Post-graduation, Ron was employed by Arnold Engineering and Development Center as a Test Engineer in the J2 wind tunnel test cell. During his thirty-two-year employ, Ronald tested rocket engines leading up to the launch of the Apollo Space Program as well as propulsion systems for numerous US military planes and airborne weaponry. Mr. Landrum spent his AEDC years in the Coffee and Franklin County, TN area, enjoying activities such as auto mechanics, hunting, fishing, travel, singing in the church choir, teaching all ages in bible study, visiting with family and friends and serving the Winchester chapter of the Gideons International. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, Otho Clyde and Doxie Lee Landrum; his brother, Reginald Landrum; his sister, Claudette Lightsey; his sister-in-law, Sue Landrum and his brother-in-law, Pat Lightsey. He is survived by his wife, Clarice; two sons, Mark Landrum and Vern Landrum; as well as four grandchildren; John, Cole, Grey and Lindsey Landrum and his sister-in-law, Anita Atkinson. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Gideons International or Manchester Hope Outreach through Trinity Baptist Church. Ron’s family invites all to a brief graveside service, officiated by Bro. Bob Jared at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Blanton’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery (across the street from the church), 4367 Powers Bridge Rd. Manchester, TN Manchester, TN. Online condolences may be left at https://centralfuneralhome.com