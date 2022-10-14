Connect with us

Obituaries

Roger Logsdon

Mr. Roger Logsdon passed away on September 29th, 2022 in Manchester, Tennessee at the age of 58. Roger was born on November 25, 1963 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Roger enjoyed his life to the fullest and enjoyed cooking. He was employed at Waffle House at the time of his passing. He will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him.

Roger is predeceased by his father Joe Logsdon, mother Barbara Gregory and his brother Michael Smitty.

Roger is survived by his son, Dustin Logsdon, Grandson Dacian, brothers Dwight Smitty, Ronnie Logsdon and sisters Robbie Keith, Brenda Moore and Faye Butts.

There will a Celebration of Life for Roger at the Church-Liberty In Christ Church, 4745 Leanna Road, Murfreesboro, Tennessee at 1:00 PM, Sunday October 23rd.

