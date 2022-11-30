Rockets get road sweep at West Tullahoma

Westwood Lady Rocket and Rocket basketball teams hit the road Tuesday and came home with a sweep of West Tullahoma.

In girls play, Reece Finch exploded for 9 points in the third quarter and finished with 16 overall to lead the Lady Rockets to a 41-29 win and a season sweep of West. Jules Ferrell added 14 points, Bella VanZandbergen 4 and Zallona Dillard 3.

The win is 10 in a row for the Lady Rockets, who are now 10-1 on the year.

Meanwhile, the Rocket boys turned in a stellar defensive effort, holding West to just 1 point over the final 3 quarters in a 33-6 blowout.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Plenty of Rockets got in on the scoring, led by 9 from Kaysen Lowery and 8 by Matthew White. Keller Hatfield knocked down a pair of 3s for 6 points, Isaiah Buchanan 2, Zeke Jones 2 and Caleb Hill 2.

The Rockets improve to 7-4 with the win.