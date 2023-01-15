Rockets flirt with title, fall just short against Eagles

Westwood certainly put a scare in the top seeded Eagleville Eagles Saturday.

But in the end the Rockets just didn’t have enough shots in them.

Westwood (3 seed) pulled to within a one possession deficit three different times in the fourth quarter and had four different shots to tie the game in the final 2 minutes but never could get the ball to fall and eventually fell 37-34 in the DRVC Championship at Community Middle School.

Kaysen Lowery knocked down a 3 pointer with 5:35 to play to get the Rockets within 2 points, trailing 25-23. Then Isaiah Buchanan knocked down a free throw with 4 minutes on the clock to get the Rockets down 3 at 29-26. But neither time were the Rockets able to complete the comeback.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Then Buchanan got to the line again with 2:07 to play and buried both free throws to pull the Rockets within 3 at 31-28. After that the Rockets forced a turnover and had three looks at the basket to tie the game and couldn’t hit. The Rockets forced another Eagleville turnover at 57 seconds to play and had a fourth shot at the tie and missed that shot.

Zeke Jones knocked in a couple 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds to pull the Rockets within 3 but Westwood ran out of time.

Lowery paced the Rockets with 13 points. Buchanan, Jones and White all pitched in 6 and Keller Hatfield 3.

Eagleville’s Gabe Cole led everyone with 18 points. Most importantly, he was 7-of-8 at the stripe in the fourth quarter to keep Westwood just far enough away.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Rockets fall to 11-8 on the season with the loss.

ROCKET NOTES

Westwood’s Kaysen Lowery and Matthew White were each named to the DRVC All Conference team and to the All-Tournament team. Isaiah Buchanan Matthew White Kaysen Lowery (left) and Matthew White were named all conference and all-tournament.

Photos by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio