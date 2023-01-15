Rockets flirt with title, fall just short against Eagles

Connect with us

The Westwood Rockets pose with their 2nd place plaque after losing to Eagleville in the DRVC Championship game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio.

Westwood certainly put a scare in the top seeded Eagleville Eagles Saturday.

But in the end the Rockets just didn’t have enough shots in them.

Westwood (3 seed) pulled to within a one possession deficit three different times in the fourth quarter and had four different shots to tie the game in the final 2 minutes but never could get the ball to fall and eventually fell 37-34 in the DRVC Championship at Community Middle School.

Kaysen Lowery knocked down a 3 pointer with 5:35 to play to get the Rockets within 2 points, trailing 25-23. Then Isaiah Buchanan knocked down a free throw with 4 minutes on the clock to get the Rockets down 3 at 29-26. But neither time were the Rockets able to complete the comeback.

Then Buchanan got to the line again with 2:07 to play and buried both free throws to pull the Rockets within 3 at 31-28. After that the Rockets forced a turnover and had three looks at the basket to tie the game and couldn’t hit. The Rockets forced another Eagleville turnover at 57 seconds to play and had a fourth shot at the tie and missed that shot.

Zeke Jones knocked in a couple 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds to pull the Rockets within 3 but Westwood ran out of time.

Lowery paced the Rockets with 13 points. Buchanan, Jones and White all pitched in 6 and Keller Hatfield 3.

Eagleville’s Gabe Cole led everyone with 18 points. Most importantly, he was 7-of-8 at the stripe in the fourth quarter to keep Westwood just far enough away.

The Rockets fall to 11-8 on the season with the loss.

ROCKET NOTES

Westwood’s Kaysen Lowery and Matthew White were each named to the DRVC All Conference team and to the All-Tournament team.

Isaiah Buchanan
Matthew White
Kaysen Lowery (left) and Matthew White were named all conference and all-tournament.

Photos by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio

