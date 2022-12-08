Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Rockets fall in overtime at Liberty

Published

Keller Hatfield

Westwood erased a 7-point fourth-quarter deficit and got a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Keller Hatfield to force overtime, but fell just short at Liberty Wednesday night, losing 42-40.

Hatfield hit a trio of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help force overtime.

Zeke Jones also hit big shots late – a 3 pointer in the fourth and another in overtime. But that was the only overtime points Westwood was able to muster.

Matthew White led the way for Westwood with 12 points and Kaysen Lowery added 10. Hatfield pitched in 9, Jones 2, Caleb Hill 2 and Isaiah Buchanan 1.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The loss snaps a 4 game winning streak for the Rockets, who fall to 8-5. They will play Thurman Francis on the road Thursday.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022