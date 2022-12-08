Rockets fall in overtime at Liberty

Westwood erased a 7-point fourth-quarter deficit and got a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Keller Hatfield to force overtime, but fell just short at Liberty Wednesday night, losing 42-40.

Hatfield hit a trio of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help force overtime.

Zeke Jones also hit big shots late – a 3 pointer in the fourth and another in overtime. But that was the only overtime points Westwood was able to muster.

Matthew White led the way for Westwood with 12 points and Kaysen Lowery added 10. Hatfield pitched in 9, Jones 2, Caleb Hill 2 and Isaiah Buchanan 1.

The loss snaps a 4 game winning streak for the Rockets, who fall to 8-5. They will play Thurman Francis on the road Thursday.