Rockets blasted by Liberty in home opener

The first two games of the season have been friendly for the Westwood Rocket football team. Unfortunately, the first home game was not.

Westwood got behind early and never had a chance to catch up in a 36-6 shellacking at the hands of visiting Liberty.

The lone Rocket TD came on the second offensive play for WMS when Kaysen Lowery connected with Matthew White on a 61-yard pitch and catch. White also hit on a run for 25 yards. Otherwise, Westwood had negative yardage on the night.

Westwood falls to 2-1 on the season with the loss. The Rockets will be back in action Sept. 1 when they travel to Fayetteville City.

