Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Rockets blasted by Liberty in home opener

Published

Matthew White streaks down the sideline for Westwood's only touchdown Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine

The first two games of the season have been friendly for the Westwood Rocket football team. Unfortunately, the first home game was not.

Westwood got behind early and never had a chance to catch up in a 36-6 shellacking at the hands of visiting Liberty.

The lone Rocket TD came on the second offensive play for WMS when Kaysen Lowery connected with Matthew White on a 61-yard pitch and catch. White also hit on a run for 25 yards. Otherwise, Westwood had negative yardage on the night.

Westwood falls to 2-1 on the season with the loss. The Rockets will be back in action Sept. 1 when they travel to Fayetteville City.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

THURSDAY’S GAME WAS BROADCAST ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE FOR THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

Kaysen Lowery looks for a downfield target Thursday night, Aug. 25, 2022. — Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

4 days ago

News

Sheriff Chad Partin addresses threat made toward Coffee Co. Schools (video)

3 days ago

News

Manchester fire crews respond to kitchen fire on S. Spring St.

Manchester Fire Department crews responded to a home at 728 S. spring St. Saturday night (June 18th). Crews arrived and discovered smoke coming from...

June 22, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022