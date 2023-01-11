Rockets advance to semi-finals of DRVC tournament

For the second time in a week, the Westwood Rockets beat Forrest. This time it meant a little more.
Westwood used 17 points from Matthew White and 10 from Kaysen Lowery to edge past the Forrest Rockets 44-39 in the DRVC tournament Tuesday afternoon at Community.
The win advances Westwood to the semi-finals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, where they will play the winner of Community and Cascade.
Against Forrest, Westwood got the whole team involved and finished strong with a 15-point fourth quarter.
White started and finished strong – scoring 5 points in the opening quarter and 6 in the fourth. Keller Hatfield dropped in a pair of first half 3-pointers on his way to an 8 point night.
Also scoring for the Rockets were Isaiah Buchanan with 4 points, Gabe Hambly and Riley Evans 2 apiece and Zeke Jones had a point.
Westwood closed out the fourth quarter with a stellar 9-of-11 performance at the free throw line. The win makes Westwood 10-7.