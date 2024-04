Westwood softball took a 1-1 tie and exploded for 6 runs in the sixth to beat the Cannon County Lions 7-4 Monday in Manchester.

Westwood scratched out four hits in the sixth and got help from 2 Lion errors.

Addie Teal, Kinsleigh Parson, Channing Gannon, Mia Ahlijah, Addi Wild and Annie Carden all scored in the sixth for the Rockets.

Maddi Scott got the win in the circle, striking out 14 Cannon County batters.