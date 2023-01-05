Connect with us

Rocket boys play complete game in blowout of Forrest

Published

Kaysen Lowery. -- Photo by Holly Peterson

In arguably their most complete game of the season, the Westwood Rocket boys handled business Wednesday night at Joel Vinson Gymnasium – building a 18-7 halftime lead on their way to a 40-23 win over Forrest (a game you heard live on Thunder Radio).

Kaysen Lowery and Matthew White headlined the offensive effort on 8th grade night, combining for 33 points – 18 coming from Lowery and 15 from White.

Keller Hatfield pitched in 5 points and Elijah Vernon 2.

The Rockets now wait on the DRVC tournament. Information will be published when it is available.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO AS PART OF THE COFFEE COUNTY BANK HOMETOWN SPORTS SERIES. CLICK HERE FOR THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

Riley Evans
Matthew White

Photos by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio

