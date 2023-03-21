Connect with us

Robertson tosses one-hit shutout as Raiders open district play win blowout

Aiden Robertson

Aiden Robertson flirted with a no-hitter in the district opener for the Red Raiders Monday night.

The senior right-hander had his best stuff, allowing just one hit and needing only 77 pitches to shutout Franklin County 10-0 in the District 6-4A opener at Loel E Bennett Stadium in Winchester Monday.

Robertson struck out 13 Rebel batters. In fact, 7 of the final 8 outs he recorded were by punchout. He carried a no-hitter into the seventh before Payton Miller ripped a single into left center to leadoff the final inning.

Despite the final score, both teams carried an old-fashioned pitchers duel into the fifth inning before the Raiders busted things open.

Coffee County’s Jayden Fellers took an 0-2 count at the plate, worked himself a walk and it snowballed from there. Cole Pippenger was then hit by a pitch and Jacob Holder sent two runs across the plate with a 2-RBI double.

The Raiders went on to push 8 runners across the plate in the fifth and added two more as insurance in the seventh.

Robertson, Holder and Moran all doubled for the Raiders. Moran drove in 3 runs – a 2 RBI single in the fifth and an RBI double in the seventh. Carter McKenzie also drove in a pair of runs.

Coffee County improves to 3-0 overall, 1-0 in District 6-4A with the win. The Raiders will host Franklin County in game 2 of the series at 6 p.m. Tuesday. You can hear that game live on Thunder Radio WMSR – AM 1320, 107.9 FM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.

