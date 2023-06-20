Connect with us

Robertson named to TBCA All-State team

Published

Aiden Robertson

Coffee County Central’s Aiden Robertson, a 2023 graduate, has picked up postseason recognition after an excellent season on the mound for the Red Raiders this past spring.

Robertson has been named to the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association and TN Report All-State Teams.

Robertson racked up impressive numbers during his career at Coffee County. On the mound he struck out 212 batters over 132.1 innings pitched with a 1.32 ERA. He only allowed 74 hits and a .131 opponent batting average.

He has signed to play college baseball at Walters State Community College in East Tennessee next season.

