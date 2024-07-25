A Celebration of Life Service for Robert P. VanHook, Sr. (Oct. 9, 1925 – June 4, 2024) will be held at First Baptist Church in Manchester, TN on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 2 PM with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 PM.

Robert and Mary VanHook were longtime residents of Manchester, moving to Manchester in 1952. Robert was an engineer at AEDC for 35 years. He coached Little League in its startup years, was active in sight preservation work for the Lions Club, chaired the Water and Sewer Commission for six years, was a School Board member, and was active in many other community and church groups.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to The First Baptist Church 1006 Hillsboro Blvd (931-728-2138) or Good Samaritan 115 Park Place (931-728-5122) both of Manchester, where Bob and Mary volunteered until age 90. Robert Peyton Sr. and Mary VanHook will be interred together in the Williams Family Cemetery in Noreen, Tennessee.