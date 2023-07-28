Robert Michael Witt, age 64, of Tullahoma, Tennessee passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Charlotte, North Carolina to the late Robert Witt and Helen Ruby.

Robert was of the Baptist Faith and was employed as an Architectural Millwright at Sledgecraft.

He is married to Kelleyne Horlacher Witt of Tullahoma and she survives him. Along with his wife, he is survived by one niece, Stephanie Deese of St. Petersburg, Florida, one nephew, Greg Deese and his wife Kim also of St, Petersburg, Florida, one cousin, Chris Morton and his wife Heather of North Carolina,

One sister in law, LaDonne Auguletto and her mate Michael Woodward of Tullahoma, two brother in laws, Dennis Auguletto of Estill Springs and Mark Auguletto and his wife Vicky of Apopka, Florida.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated with a memorial service being planned at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.