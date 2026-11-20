Robert Lee Ferrell, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at Highpoint Health

in Winchester, Tennessee with family at his side. Born on November 11, 1942, in Manchester,

Tennessee, he was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, Robert answered the call to serve in 1968. As a light weapon

infantryman with the U.S. Army in Vietnam from October 1968 to October 1969, he completed

105-night missions and was wounded twice in service to his country. His decorations include

the Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Army

Commendation Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Stars. He was

honorably discharged in 1970.

Robert was an avid hunter and fisherman who was happiest when he was outdoors or

working with his hands. A skilled mechanic and woodworker, he could fix just about anything,

a valuable skill set that he passed down to his sons.

Mr. Ferrell was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Ferrell of Manchester, Tennessee, and

his brother, Ernest Ferrell, also of Manchester.

He is survived by his three sons, Robert “John” Ferrell, Jr. of Tullahoma, Tennessee, Alton

Ferrell (Denise) of Bay Minette, Alabama, and Jeff Ferrell of Tullahoma, Tennessee.

His grandchildren include Brandon Ferrell (Stephanie), Timothy “Timmy” Ferrell, Whitney

Ferrell, Robert Shawn Ferrell, Shannon Carden (Stephen), Kateline Reed, Haleigh Ferrell,

Jacob Ferrell, and Alaina Rollins (Ethan) Crystal (Scott) Capodice. His great-grandchildren are Katie Ferrell, Kaleb

Ferrell, Greyson Ferrell, Zackary Holley, Mackenzie Ferrell, Madison Carrigan, Elizabeth

Carrigan, and Mason Carrigan, Alleisga Cunningham, Jacob Cunningham, Levi Roberts and Tynlee Roberts.

Funeral Arrangements will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2026, at 1:00 pm from the Chapel of Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma, TN. Visitation with the Family will be held Sunday November 22, at the Funeral Home from 12:00 pm until the time of service. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma.

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Online Condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.