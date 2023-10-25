Robert Larry Dunn, age 81, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2023. Larry was born on November 14, 1941, in Franklin County, Tennessee, to the late Giles Bruce and Edith Dunn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by siblings, James Bruce, Elizabeth (Lytle), Joe (Sue) and Bill, and his father-in-law, James Leighton Dunn.

Larry is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Donna Dunn; his daughter Lona Loveless and her husband Mitchel; his son Chip Dunn and his wife Morgan; his beloved grandsons, Trip Loveless and Leighton Dunn; his feisty mother-in-law, Mildred Dunn; his sister-in-law Andrea Dunn; and his nephews and nieces, Giles (Lisa) and Bruce Dunn, Stan and Bryan Turpen, Tina McCafferty (Junior), and Sharon Yeager (Archie).

Larry was a loving husband and father and a proud veteran. He served in the Navy from 1958 to 1966, when he was honorably discharged. Larry’s dedication and service to his country were commendable.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After his military service, Larry had a successful career with UPS for 27 years. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed farming and raising beagles, and made many lifelong friends along the way.

Larry was a member of Fairfield Church of Christ. Although he was unable to attend the last few years, he considered Fairfield his home church and the members there his church family.

Visitation with the family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro on Sunday, October 29, 2023, from 1:00pm until the time of a memorial service with military honors beginning at 3:00pm with Jeff Collet officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Larry’s memory to Middle Tennessee Christian School and an online guestbook is available for the Dunn family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Larry’s presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of love, service, hard work, and generosity.