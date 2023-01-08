Connect with us

Obituaries

Robert L. Gann

Published

Graveside services for Mr. Robert L. Gann, age 90 of Manchester, will be conducted at 12:30PM on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Shady Grove Cemetery.  The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until 12:00PM at Manchester Funeral Home on Monday, January 9, 2023.  Mr. Gann passed from this life on Friday, January 6, 2023, at his residence in Manchester, TN.

Robert was born in Woodbury, TN on May 4, 1932, the son of the late William and Rosa Lee Gann.  Robert worked for Carrier before his retirement.  Upon retiring, Robert enjoyed cutting wood.  He was a very simple man whose family meant the world to him.  He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

In addition to his parents, Robert is also preceded in death by his son, Tony Gann; brothers, Billy, Melvin, and Jessie Lee Gann; sisters, Marie Gann and Pauline Tucker.  He is survived by his son, Granville Gann (Frankie); daughter, Teresa Gann; brother, Richard Glenn Gann; four grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gann family.

