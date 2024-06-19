Robert Joel “Bob” Bryson, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, June 17th, 2024 at his home surrounded by his family at the age of 89. Mr. Bryson was born in Pikeville, Tennessee to the late Hoyt and Frances Bratten Bryson. He served his country in the United States Army and went on to graduate from UTSI with a Master’s Degree in Engineering Science. Mr. Bryson worked as a Research Engineer at AEDC where he pioneered testing protocols for simulating outer space conditions that are still in use today. He was the financial secretary of Faith Lutheran Church in Tullahoma for 13 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Kathleen Bryson. Mr. Bryson is survived by his wife, Nancy West Bryson; four children, Stephen Robert Bryson, David Joel (Tiffany) Bryson, Melissa (Robert) Thomason, and Stewart (Pamela) Bryson; one brother, William H. Bryson; one sister, Ann B. Thomason; and nine grandchildren, Riley, Elijah, Matthew, Emery, Trevor, Aidan, Maci, William, and Oliver. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20th, 2024 at Faith Lutheran Church from 2:00-4:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 4:00pm with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.