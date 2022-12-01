Mr. Robert Edgar Wilson, age 87, a native of the Pocahontas community, was born on November 26, 1935, in Tullahoma, TN, to the late Joe and Effie Haley Wilson. He is also preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Lilly Pearl Rackley Wilson, daughter, Pearl Nunley, and two sons, Isaac Wilson and Jerry Wilson, granddaughter, Amy Carr Malone, grandson, Carol Nunley, brothers, J.W. Wilson and Lewis Wilson, two sisters, Francis Painter and Linda Jones, and son-in-law, Dale Daniel. Mr. Wilson is survived by his children, Donna Daniel, Patricia McCart (Edward), Ivan Wilson (Sandra), and Daniel Wilson (Michelle), 19 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren, and siblings, Lilly Bell Shores, Cecil Wilson, and Betty Carr.

Mr. Wilson was a very hard worker in general. He was a heavy equipment operator with Sain Construction, and a timber cutter. He enjoyed farming and vegetable and flower gardening, but his greatest joy came from spending time with his family, especially all of his grandchildren.

Graveside services for Mr. Wilson will be conducted on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 1:30 PM in the Mary Pearl family cemetery, off Hull Rd., with Bro. Danny Anderson officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 12 Noon until 1 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Wilson passed away on Wednesday, November 30, at his son, Ivan’s home, surrounded by his family.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wilson family.