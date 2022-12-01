Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Robert Edgar Wilson

Published

Mr. Robert Edgar Wilson, age 87, a native of the Pocahontas community, was born on November 26, 1935, in Tullahoma, TN, to the late Joe and Effie Haley Wilson. He is also preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Lilly Pearl Rackley Wilson, daughter, Pearl Nunley, and two sons, Isaac Wilson and Jerry Wilson, granddaughter, Amy Carr Malone, grandson, Carol Nunley, brothers, J.W. Wilson and Lewis Wilson, two sisters, Francis Painter and Linda Jones, and son-in-law, Dale Daniel. Mr. Wilson is survived by his children, Donna Daniel, Patricia McCart (Edward), Ivan Wilson (Sandra), and Daniel Wilson (Michelle), 19 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren, and siblings, Lilly Bell Shores, Cecil Wilson, and Betty Carr.

Mr. Wilson was a very hard worker in general. He was a heavy equipment operator with Sain Construction, and a timber cutter. He enjoyed farming and vegetable and flower gardening, but his greatest joy came from spending time with his family, especially all of his grandchildren.

Graveside services for Mr. Wilson will be conducted on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 1:30 PM in the Mary Pearl family cemetery, off Hull Rd., with Bro. Danny Anderson officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 12 Noon until 1 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Wilson passed away on Wednesday, November 30, at his son, Ivan’s home, surrounded by his family. 

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wilson family.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022