Robert Albert Bajar, age 84 of Manchester, formerly of Florida, was born in Cliffside Park, NJ, on February 19, 1940, to the late Alois and Helen Bajar. He was a firefighter for the state of New Jersey until his retirement. Robert was an avid baseball card collector and enjoyed watching Major League Baseball, especially the Florida Marlins.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Barbara Bajar; sons, Todd Bajar and his wife, Kathy, and Robert Bajar, Jr. and his wife, Lisa; daughter, Kelli Scott and her husband, Mark; grandchildren, Tia (Mac), Tara, Lauren, Jennifer, and Katy; great grandchildren, Aiden, Tucker, Tanner, Abree, and Ellie May; brother, Jack Bajar and his wife, Eillen; several extended family members and a host of friends.

As per Robert’s request, cremation was chosen and there are no services scheduled at this time.

