Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

ROBBIE MAXINE CASH FREEMAN

Published

ROBBIE MAXINE CASH FREEMAN, age 66, departed this life on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, Tenn., following an extended illness.  Ms. Freeman was born in Huntsville, Ala., on June 22, 1958, to  Johnny O. Cash and Bonnie Sims Cash.  She was a graduate of Huntland High School.  Ms. Freeman was a homemaker and a Care Giver and sitter for the elderly.  She was of the Pentecostal faith.  Ms. Freeman enjoyed working puzzles, drinking her Dr. Peppers and caring for her cats.  She could often be found watching re-runs of the Andy Griffith show and Gunsmoke, her favorites.  She will be remembered for her sense of humor and her ability to make people laugh and most of all her loving and caring heart.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Melinda Perez.  She is survived by her son, Steven Freeman and wife, April of Lynchburg, Tenn., her parents; Johnny Cash and wife, Bonnie, of Huntland.  Sisters; Joy Marks of Huntland, Anita McMahan and husband, Robert of Manchester, Bridget Forster and husband, Jonathan also of Huntland. 

It was Ms. Freeman’s wish that she be cremated.  A private family service is scheduled.  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023