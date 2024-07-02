ROBBIE MAXINE CASH FREEMAN, age 66, departed this life on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, Tenn., following an extended illness. Ms. Freeman was born in Huntsville, Ala., on June 22, 1958, to Johnny O. Cash and Bonnie Sims Cash. She was a graduate of Huntland High School. Ms. Freeman was a homemaker and a Care Giver and sitter for the elderly. She was of the Pentecostal faith. Ms. Freeman enjoyed working puzzles, drinking her Dr. Peppers and caring for her cats. She could often be found watching re-runs of the Andy Griffith show and Gunsmoke, her favorites. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and her ability to make people laugh and most of all her loving and caring heart.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Melinda Perez. She is survived by her son, Steven Freeman and wife, April of Lynchburg, Tenn., her parents; Johnny Cash and wife, Bonnie, of Huntland. Sisters; Joy Marks of Huntland, Anita McMahan and husband, Robert of Manchester, Bridget Forster and husband, Jonathan also of Huntland.

It was Ms. Freeman’s wish that she be cremated. A private family service is scheduled.