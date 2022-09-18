Robbery suspect wanted by Estill Springs police

The Estill Springs Police department is asking for your help to identify the individual pictured above.

At approximately 10:40pm on September 17, 2022 this person entered a local store and robbed it at gun point.

If you know or saw anything suspicious please contact Detective Tyree by calling (931)-649-2233 or by contacting Franklin County Dispatch (931)-967-2331.

There is a reward for information leading to the arrest of the responsible person(s). If you have information please contact the Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO(4636).