Road work on Highway 55 prompts lane closures

As part of the SR 55 bridge replacements project over I-24 at Exit 111 in Coffee County, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews have implemented lane closures on SR 55 as construction begins on the first phase of the project. Work began on Thursday, September 3, for the contractor to install traffic control.

The inside (fast) lanes in both directions of SR 55 are now closed, reducing travel to one lane in each direction. These lane closures are expected to remain in place through next summer.

Nearby school traffic should be able to proceed as normal, though minor delays may occur due to reduced capacity.

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Closure Limits:

SR‑55 North: Lane closure begins near Old Bushy Branch Road and returns to two lanes just past the I‑24 West exit ramp.

SR‑55 South: Lane closure begins just south of Interstate Drive and returns to two lanes near Old Bushy Branch Road.

Message boards are installed to alert motorists of the upcoming changes.

TDOT urges drivers to remain alert in the work zone and to follow posted signage throughout construction.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

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The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500