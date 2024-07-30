Road Sign Theft Continues to Cost Coffee County Time and Money

By Katie Northcott

County road sign theft continues to be a county-wide issue, and local fire departments no longer have the bandwidth to replace signs.

In their July 25 meeting, the Coffee County Health, Welfare, and Recreation Committee recommended that responsibility for replacing county road signs shift to the Coffee County Highway Department. The committee’s recommendation will appear before the Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee.

The county government would pay the highway department $45 per sign replaced and supply posts, which can cost $20-$30. The highway department later reported that 18 road signs and four posts have been replaced since July 25 (including Ragsdale Rd. , Fred Lusk Rd., Pratt Rd., Hickerson Rd., Barbara Spears Rd., Rock Rd., Old Airport Rd., Millers Crossroads, Betsy Willis Rd., Wimbley Rd., Harpo Rd., Little Mtn. Rd )which costs the county $890-$930. A highway department employee works full-time to replace stolen signs.

In an interview, Coffee County Road Superintendent Benton Bartlett confirmed that road sign theft is a county-wide problem and has been for years.

Sign thieves are rarely caught. The county started branding the signs “CCRD” to help the sheriff’s department identify thieves. However, some thieves will melt the signs before recycling the aluminum. Thieves may also hide the signs in a pile of aluminum for recycling or inside houses and barns on private property for decoration.

If recycling is the main motivation, switching to fiberglass signs could be a solution. Aluminum signs are more durable than fiberglass but may be more likely to be stolen because they can be recycled for profit.

An attempted theft on SP Anderson Rd. committed the night of July 29.

Commissioner Jackie Duncan suggested setting up cameras and erecting signs warning thieves about the penalties for stealing signs. Bartlett is considering setting up cameras near signs that are stolen most often.

Commissioner Tim Morris asked if the county could be held liable for a resident wrapping the signs in barbed wire. He said signs near on the road where he lives have barbed wire, and it seemed to be a deterrent to theft. According to Bartlett, the county would be held liable for injuries incurred by the barbed wire, so barbed wire is not a viable solution.

“The theft of [road signs] is causing hardships on 911, EMA, [the highway department] having to put them up, everybody,” Morris said. “But it could cost somebody their life for these signs that have been stolen.”

Bartlett echoed this sentiment saying he hopes the sign thieves will find a new hobby. Citizens depend on road signs. It’s dangerous to remove them.