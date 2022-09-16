Road repair on the square this weekend September 17-18

The City of Manchester Public Works Department will be doing road repair work

on the square on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the intersection of

West Fort St. and North Irwin St., and also at the intersection of West

Main St. and South Spring St. These intersections will be closed starting

at 5 pm on Saturday, September 17, 2022 until 5 pm on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

For those planning to see Macbeth at the Manchester Arts Center this weekend, it will be best to arrive via South Woodland St. from Hillsboro Blvd. Parking in the rear of the building is advised, as there is ample room and is handicapped accessible.