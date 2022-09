The City of Manchester Public Works Department will be doing road repair work on the square today and Wednesday at the following four intersections:

West Fort St and North Irwin St.

West Main St and South Spring St.

Hillsboro Hwy. and North Irwin St.

East High St and North Spring St.

These intersections will be closed starting at 5 pm on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 through 5 pm on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.