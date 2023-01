Travelers looking to jump onto Interstate-24 at the 110 on-ramp will need to seek an alternate spot for a few days this week.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), slab repair at the 110 Westbound I-24 on-ramp will take place from Tuesday, January 10 to Thursday, January 12 from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM local time.

During these times the on-ramp will be closed.