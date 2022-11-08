Connect with us

Riddle pitches shutout; Motlow Women’s Soccer Advances to NJCAA Women’s Soccer Championship 

Manchester freshman goalkeeper Lucy Riddle, shown here against Indian Hills.

Alysa Benton scored a goal with an assist from Madisen Hodges at the 17:14 mark of the first half and it was all the scoring the Bucks needed as they beat South Georgia State College 1-0 Friday to win the NJCAA Southeast District championship.

The Bucks (16-3) qualified for their second consecutive NJCAA Women’s Soccer Championship appearance. The national tournament will be held at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, GA, from Nov. 13-19. Motlow’s first-round opponent has not been announced.

Lucy Riddle notched another shutout at goalkeeper, playing the full 90 minutes with three saves. Motlow leads the nation in shutouts with 15 on the season.

Motlow led South Georgia in total shots 7-5 and in corner kicks 2-1.

Sophomore Kristen Gasaway heads into the national tournament tied for sixth in the nation with 20 goals on the season, a new Motlow school record. Gasaway has 47 points on the year, tied for fifth nationally, and is tied for third in the nation with 86 shots and fourth nationally with 53 shots on goal.

Benton, a freshman from Murfreesboro, is tied for third nationally with 15 assists and 21st nationally with 39 points.

