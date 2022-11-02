Riddle pitches shutout in Motlow Soccer Region title win

The Motlow Bucks won their second consecutive TCCAA/Region 7 Tournament championship with a 4-0 win over Dyersburg State Thursday afternoon at Franklin County High School in Winchester.

Motlow (15-3) will host the winner of the Georgia championship, South Georgia State, for the Southeast District title on Nov. 4. The district title game will be played in Winchester starting at 6 p.m., with the winner advancing to the NJCAA national tournament.

Sophomore Kristen Gasaway led the scoring for Motlow with three of the four goals. Gasaway is tied for fourth in the nation with 20 goals on the season, a new Motlow school record.

Ellie Kirk got the scoring started for the Bucks with a goal at the 9:08 mark on an assist from Alysa Benton. Benton is now third in the nation with 15 assists, also a new Motlow school record.

Gasaway then scored goals at the 15:23 mark on an assist from Emily Fisher, at 28:24 on an assist from Madisen Hodges, and finally closed the scoring with an unassisted goal at 78:29.

Lucy Riddle played the entire game at goalkeeper and recorded the shutout with two saves.

Motlow led in shots 38-2 and in corner kicks 8-5.

The Bucks recorded 28 shots on goal, including 10 by Gasaway, and four each by Kirk and Fisher.

Motlow leads the nation in shots with 500 on the season. The Bucks also lead the nation in shutouts with 14.

Head Coach Andy Lyon was named the TCCAA Coach of the Year for the fourth time. Gasaway was named the Player of the Year in the conference.