Ricky Paul Scott of Nashville passed this life on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the age of 47. No services are scheduled.

Mr. Scott, a native of Dallas, TX, enjoyed working on motorcycles, listening to music and most of all, being with his family.

He was preceded in death by father, Samuel J Bageard; grandparents, James and Florence Penn and uncle, James Penn Jr..

Mr. Scott is survived by his mother, Florence Sanders of Manchester; sister, Kellie Styles of Talbot, TN; brother, Donald Nichols of Sevierville; aunts, Cheryle Penn of Dallas, Sandy Keith of Pensacola and Carlene Penn of Sevierville; uncle, Ricky Penn (Robin) of Dallas; nieces, Kaitlyn Styles of Talbot and Amber Nichols of Sweetwater; nephews, Samuel Styles of Talbot and Michael Nichols of Knoxville; cousins, Eric Kennedy (fiancé’, Lacy Tetstone) of Pensacola, Cody Kennedy (Monique) of North Carolina, Sierra Keith of Pensacola, Brandy Penn of Dallas and James Penn III of Knoxville and friend, Jeri Thomison of Manchester.

