Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Ricky Paul Scott

Published

Ricky Paul Scott of Nashville passed this life on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the age of 47. No services are scheduled.

Mr. Scott, a native of Dallas, TX, enjoyed working on motorcycles, listening to music and most of all, being with his family.

He was preceded in death by father, Samuel J Bageard; grandparents, James and Florence Penn and uncle, James Penn Jr..

Mr. Scott is survived by his mother, Florence Sanders of Manchester; sister, Kellie Styles of Talbot, TN; brother, Donald Nichols of Sevierville; aunts, Cheryle Penn of Dallas, Sandy Keith of Pensacola and Carlene Penn of Sevierville; uncle, Ricky Penn (Robin) of Dallas; nieces, Kaitlyn Styles of Talbot and Amber Nichols of Sweetwater; nephews, Samuel Styles of Talbot and Michael Nichols of Knoxville; cousins, Eric Kennedy (fiancé’, Lacy Tetstone) of Pensacola, Cody Kennedy (Monique) of North Carolina, Sierra Keith of Pensacola, Brandy Penn of Dallas and James Penn III of Knoxville and friend, Jeri Thomison of Manchester.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022