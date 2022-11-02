Mr. Rickie Joe Sanders, age 62, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in Murfreesboro, TN.

Mr. Sanders was born in Ft. Knox, KY to his late parents Charles Ray Sanders and Dorothy Mae Collins Sanders. He was most recently a caregiver for his family and he also worked in constructions as well. Mr. Sanders loved everybody and was kind to everybody. He loved taking care of everybody, especially his close family and his cats. Mr. Sanders was also a jokester and had a silly sense of humor.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Don Sanders and sister, Susan Bumpus.

Mr. Sanders is survived by brothers, James M. Sanders, Charles Raymond Sanders, and Carl Allen (Angie) Sanders; sister, Angelina (Jackie) Hensley; nieces, Sierra and Cheyenne Sherrill, Brittany Hensley, Samantha (Korey) Scott, Donna (Joseph) Floyd; nephew, James Cory; great nieces and nephews, Sophie Marie, Tammy Nicole, Sabelle Mila, Carlee, Ayden, Elijah, Austin, Samantha, Alexis, Cheyenne, Jaimie, Cadan, Connor, Carson, Corbin, Kora Lynn, Noah, Anabelle, Boone, Deacon, and Finley.

Visitation with the family will be held Friday, November 4, 2022, from 12:00pm noon until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Graveside services will be conducted following visitation at 2:30pm at Airview Baptist Church Cemetery in Altamont, TN. Burial will immediately follow at the cemetery.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sanders family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com