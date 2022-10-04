Rickey Nevon Neely, was born September 6, 1962. He suddenly passed from this life earlier this week. Rickey enjoyed playing guitar, fishing, riding horse, and most of all spending time with his only son, James Rickey Neely of Manchester.

He is preceded in death by his parents, the late Clure W. and Arrie Belle Neely, siblings: Rose Witham, Jorene Bradford, Treva McHugh, and brother-in-law, Wayne Malone.



He leaves behind his son, James Rickey Neely(Little Rickey) of Manchester, siblings: Gloria Brown(Gary) of Murfreesboro, Brenda Malone Bryan(Larry) of Manchester, Reta Jones(Nathan Sr.) of Tullahoma, Randy Neely of Manchester, David Neely of Sparta, (Brother-in-law) David McHugh of Morganton, NC, and many nieces, nephews, and their children.



Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Neely family.