Rickey Andrew Shelton Sr., age 65, of Manchester, TN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2024, to join the Heavenly Father. He was born on March 21, 1959, in Beaumont, Texas, to the late William Andrew and Betty Jo (Adams) Smith.

Rick dedicated much of his life to working in sales for a Christian radio station, where he shared his faith with others. On august 27, 1977, he married the love of his life, Debra Elaine Grubbs, in Kasbeer, IL. They later reaffirmed their vows in 1997 for their 20th anniversary, with Brother Darrell Nance officiating. Together they embarked on a journey that took them from Illinois to South Carolina to Los Angeles, before settling in Manchester, TN.

Throughout his life, Rick found joy in various activities, including watching sports. He was a dedicated fan of teams such as the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Vegas Golden Knights. He also enjoyed time spent outdoors, tending to his yard, gardening, and canning. Hunting was another passion of his, and he enjoyed the moments shared with his friends in the great outdoors.

Rick also loved to travel, a few memorable destinations were London, Paris, and Rome. A trip he and Deb took for their 30th wedding anniversary. He also loved trips to Vegas, from the strip to the shows, it was one of his favorite destinations.

Above all, Rickey’s greatest joy came from his family. Alongside Debra, he raised two beloved sons, Rickey Jr., and Michael. His grandchildren held a special place in his heart, and he treasured every moment spent with them.

Rickey Andrew Shelton Sr. will be remembered for his unwavering faith, his love for his family, and his occasional attitude. He leaves behind a legacy of love and memories with family and friends.

Surviving Rick, his wife of 46 years, Debra (Grubbs) Shelton of Manchester, TN; two sons, Rickey (Jammie) Shelton of Manchester, TN and Michael (Bobbie) Shelton of Euclid, OH; two grandchildren, Dillon (Karlee Griffin) Shelton of Franklin, KY and Jacob Shelton of Manchester, TN; brothers, Larry (Tammy) Shelton of Las Vegas, NV and Danny Shelton of Coalmont, TN; sister, Cyndie (Vinnie Campise) Munoz of Carpentersville, IL; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Preceding Rick are his parents, William Shelton and Betty Jo Smith; his mother and father-in-law, Lawson and Elaine Grubbs Sr.; and one sister, Debbie Shelton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Coffee County Animal Shelter, 156 Freedom Drive, Manchester, TN 37355.

The family will be receiving guests on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at the Coffee County Funeral Chapel in Manchester, TN from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Barry Nolan officiating.

Cremation Rites Accorded.

Online condolences may be directed to www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com

Arrangements by Coffee County Funeral Chapel.