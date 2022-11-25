Connect with us

Obituaries

Richard Thurston Duke

Published

Funeral services for Mr. Richard Thurston Duke, age 78 of Manchester, will be conducted at 1:00PM on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00AM until the time of services at the funeral home. Mr. Duke passed from this life on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Manchester Health & Rehab.

Richard was born in Manchester, TN on April 1, 1944, the son of the late Howard Duke and Ruth Yates. Before his retirement in 2007, Richard was a Supervisor for Goodrich Aerospace. Richard was a very hard worker who loved his job and his coworkers. He enjoyed being outside in the summer and walking around barefoot. Richard loved his family and in-laws more than anything. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and brother.

In addition to his parents, Richard is also preceded in death by one son, Christopher Lee Duke. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Wendy Duke; one son, Len Duke; four sisters, Janice Michel, Melissa Yates Sandoval, Angelina Yates Baxter, and Sandy Yates Ennis; multiple nieces and nephews.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Duke family.

