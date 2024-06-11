Connect with us

Richard “Spider” Humphres

Published

Mr. Richard “Spider” Humphres, age 63, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Monday, June 3, 2024.

Mr. Humphres was born in Doniphan, MO, to his late parents Grady and Velma Humphres. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Roger Humphres of Manchester, TN; sister, Linda Crafford of Fiske, MO; sister-in-law, Peggy Humphres of St. Louis, MO.

Mr. Humphres is survived by Richard Lee Humphres and Billy Merchison; sisters, Joy Ford of Hendersonville, TN, Diana (Eddie) Luna of Hillsboro, TN, Deborah Smithson of Tullahoma, TN; brothers, Dennis Humphres of St. Louis, MO and Danny (Annette) Humphres of Estill Springs, TN; sister-in-law, Linda Humphres of Manchester, TN; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, 2024, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 14, 2024, at 3:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Humphres family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

