Dr. Richard Eugene Fishbein, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 at his home at the age of 83. Dr. Fishbein was born in Queens, New York to the late Harvey and Gertrude Tilbor Fishbein and had worked as an orthopedic surgeon in Tullahoma for many years before his retirement. In addition to his parents, Dr. Fishbein was preceded in death by one daughter, Michelle Miller; and one sister. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Fishbein; two daughters, Danika (Paul) Seegot, and Phedra (Scott) Henniger; one son, Kory (Nora) Mitchell; and four grandchildren. Per Dr. Fishbein’s wishes, no services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
