Richard Clay Hopwood of Normandy passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center at the age of 79. Mr. Hopwood was born in Sheffield, AL to the late Otis and Ethel Marie Anderson Hopwood. During his life, Richard served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corp. during the Vietnam War. He then worked as a Computer Director for Motlow State Community College, followed by UTSI until his retirement. He was also a member of First Baptist Church of Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Patsy Whited; and one brother, Jimmy Hopwood. Mr. Hopwood is survived by his wife, Marie Raxter Hopwood; one son, John Hopwood (Angela); one daughter, Heather Renninger (Brian); 7 grandchildren, Jacob, Lena, Bianca, Kayla, Justin, Joe, and Tyler; 13 great-grandchildren; one niece, and several nephews. Visitation for Mr. Hopwood will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 11:00am-1:00pm at First Baptist Church in Tullahoma. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00pm at First Baptist Church. Burial with Military Honors will take place at the Chattanooga National Cemetery. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Richard’s memory be made to the Marine Toys for Tots- www.toysfortots.org; or Marine Toys for Tots, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA, 22172.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.